Three off three in for travelling Tarbert men

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Rannoch AFC 1

Tarbert AFC 3

GGPAFL Division 3

Despite three call offs on the morning of the fixture, Tarbert AFC travelled to Milton in Glasgow to take on Rannoch AFC on an excellent 4G surface with a 14-man squad.

Manager Chris McArthur stressed to his players in the pre-match team talk the importance of getting some points on the board in an effort to gain some momentum.

His players took this on board with the 13 who played all making good contributions in what was a comfortable victory in the end.

The Dookers had stand in keeper Finn Scott making good use of the ball from the back, added to the composure of Kyle Selfridge giving the defence a more solid look.

It was the away side who took the lead on 17 minutes when forward Blair MacKay chased down a lost cause culminating in a penalty kick.

David Ronald assumed responsibility who despatched the ball into the net despite a valiant effort from the home keeper.

Rannoch then got a foothold of the midfield and were getting the ball forward to their pacy centre forward who won a tussle for the ball before dispatching a fine shot past Scott to bring his team level.

Tarbert finished the half stronger but couldn’t add to their goal tally.

The coaching staff asked the players to be more assertive and to make better decision when going forward.

They took this onboard and had four decent efforts at goal in the first five minutes of the second half with the keeper making fine saves from Prentice and McTaggart.

As the half wore on Tarbert deservedly went ahead when Rhys Casci sidestepped two defenders to plant one in the bottom left hand corner for 1-2.

The Dookers continued to dominate with e crossbar coming to the home sides rescue twice within a five minute spell.

Tarbert put the game to bed with a third when Ronald scored his second from close range.

The boys kept going for more with MacKay, Casci and Prentice having good chances to score but were thwarted by the home keeper who was in terrific form

All in all, a very satisfactory result for the Islay Frigate Hotel/Prentice Shellfish-sponsored side with a special mention to youngsters Jack MacNab and John McTaggart for their non stop efforts.

This week the Dookers are in West of Scotland Cup duty with a home game against Strathclyde University of the Caledonia League, kick off is 2pm.