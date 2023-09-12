September Pony Club fun is special

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll South Pony Club organised Something-Special-for-September in the form of a Kick On With Confidence Rally on Sunday September 3 at Skipness.

And indeed it was a very exciting and different day of pony fun.

The instructor for this event was Jo Fox – representing the Pony Racing Authority – who travelled all the way from the Borders with her specialist equipment and ‘equicisor’ to help Argyll riders of all ages understand the thrills and demands of horse/pony racing.

In the morning there was an unmounted session in Skipness Village Hall with balance

work and race-riding simulation on the mechanical ‘equicisor’.

This part challenged the fitness, balance and reaction skills of the youngsters (and oldsters) but it was huge fun with lots of laughter – and even some singing!

In the afternoon it was time to involve the horses and ponies so, after some control work on cantering at speed in the jockey position, it was time to move on to the gallops.

The steep hill field behind the village was absolutely ideal and galloping in pairs from top to bottom was voted thrill of the day – as well as being spectacular to watch.

Thanks are due to Fiona Shaw, Liz MacNab and Shelagh Oakes, who organised and

planned the event; Jo Fox and the Pony Racing Authority ; West Loch Shores for

accommodation; and especially Stewart Marshall and Claonaig Estates for the perfect

venue fields.

Lots of action videos of the galloping fun are on the Argyll South Pony Club Facebook page.