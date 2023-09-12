Mid Argyll go close in first away fixture

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Shawlands RFC 20

Mid Argyll RFC 12

West Division 3

Last Saturday Mid Argyll travelled to Dumbreck for their first away game of the season.

Another full squad made the journey through to Glasgow and again the weather conditions were perfect.

Before the game began Players, Coaches and Supporters from both teams held a minute’s applause to mark the passing of regional rugby enthusiast Ethel Johnston.

Ethel will be sadly missed from by everyone in the Argyll Rugby community and everyone at Mid Argyll RFC extends their deepest sympathy to her family.

Mid Argyll started Saturday’s encounter where they left off last week with the opening 10 minutes going their way and playing in the oppositions half of the pitch.

The visitors should have come away with points but finishing proved to be a problem for the team and instead they were empty handed when play shifted.

The next 10 minutes was a real battle around the centre of the pitch until Shawlands found momentum to cross the line for the opening try and conversion.

Mid Argyll were quick to answer with vice captain Daniel Broderick crossing for his first try of the season. The extra two was added by Captain Stu Charnock.

A Shawlands penalty on the stroke of half time finished the first 40mins with the home team leading 10-7.

The second half began with Mid Argyll once again applying the pressure but again coming away with nothing to show for the effort.

Shawlands were next on the score sheet with a breakaway try from their big winger. A hole in the defensive line allowed him to run through for the home teams second

try of the day.

Mid Argyll again stepped up the pressure and following a sustained period in the home teams 22, Euan “Pete” MacArthur powered over to score his first try of the season to pull the score back to 15-12.

The visitors really pushed for the win and had Shawlands on the ropes for large periods.

As the clock ticked down a final attack from the home team broke the visitors defence once more and they went over for their third try of the game.

As the ref blew for time up Mid Argyll were left to wonder what could have been had they been a bit more clinical in the last five minutes.

There were a few contenders for Man of the Match, but in his first start at senior level Fionn Doherty really put his body on the line and deserved the award.

This week Mid Argyll are at home against Hyndland RFC.

The match will be played at the Ropework Park in Lochgilphead with a 3pm kick-off.

The club is hoping for a big home crowd. During the week some temporary barriers will be put up around the park to prevent balls from leaving the pitch. These will be removed following the game.

Featured image: Mid Argyll head towards the tryline for their opening touchdown. NO_AA37_MidArgyll v Shawlands_FirstTry