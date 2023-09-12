Food and drink in Argyll is top of the menu

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

VisitScotland has revealed that trying local food and drink is one of the top activities for people enjoying a break in Scotland this year.

Latest statistics from the consumer sentiment tracker, which is commissioned by VisitScotland, VisitEngland and Visit Wales to explore UK residents’ travel intentions, show that indulging in regional delicacies was the second most popular activity (38 per cent) for a Scottish summer holiday.

Tucking into some local grub came just behind walking, hiking, or rambling (43 per cent) but ahead of visiting heritage sites (i.e., castles and historic houses – 37 per cent) and nature and wildlife experiences (30 per cent).

The statistics come as Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight celebrates ‘Discover what’s on your doorstep’ as its theme for 2023.

The fortnight encourages people to explore the incredible produce in their regions and the businesses across Scotland, stocked everywhere from shops, restaurants, cafes and bars to delis and markets.

Over the last five years, food and drink has continued to be an important part of the visitor experience.

Research from 2021 by VisitScotland showed that 75 per cent of Scottish residents thinking about future holidays or short breaks in Scotland would be willing to choose independent local shops, cafés, restaurants in Scotland.

More than half (53 per cent) would be willing to pay more for locally sourced and produced food and drink.

Going for a meal in a restaurant, cafe, hotel or pub was the most popular activity while on a day trip to Argyll and the Isles (Argyll & the Isles – Tourism Statistics & Research | VisitScotland.org)

Local restaurants, cafes, delis and farm shops are an integral part of the visitor economy, supporting jobs and enhancing an area’s tourism offering.

VisitScotland runs the Taste Our Best award which is designed to promote the use of Scottish produce within the tourism industry.

It supports local businesses and promotes reducing carbon footprints and food miles. The award recognises businesses and staff offering great quality Scottish food and drink experiences and aims to raise service standards.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: “Scotland’s food and drink has long been a jewel in our tourism crown.

“The country’s landscape, extensive coastline and history have shaped our incredible larder and made it world renowned.

“Our research shows that consumers are looking to connect with the people and places associated with their food and drink purchases and there is a growing trend in artisanal food especially.

“There has never been a more important time to engage with local food and drink producers and businesses – to encourage the traditional skills and food heritage, lessen the food miles, and help boost the economies of the communities in which these businesses are based.

“It is crucial that visitors and Scots support local businesses where they can, and there is plenty on the menu to be savoured, with Scotland serving stunning scenery, mouth-watering food and drink and totally new experiences.”

Emma Clark, owner of Glenegedale House, Islay said: “For Graeme and I here at Glenegedale House Islay Scottish food is not only the great taste and that feeling of eating produce so fresh, so ethically grown and sourced its more about the stories to be told about the producers and the journey the amazing produce has had to get to our tables.

“The sense of supporting these producers and in turn the communities we all live in evokes a feeling of pride in both us as a restauranteur and an islander and the diners themselves.

“We share these stories with our guests at the start of their meal and share where each part of the seafood platters are landed, by who and at what time.

“When their bread and oatties was made and the brownie bribery it took to get the grist from the barley floors for the oatcakes or watching Orsay lighthouse blink where the sea-salt is harvested.

“These meals become a social event as the chatter about how to open each bit of seafood, the varying size, colour or shape of each little morsel or who managed to get their claw out in once bit is shared….The next morning the guests are still lamenting about the night before.

“All across Scotland we have these amazing opportunities to not only enjoy and share amazing and healthy produce but to support our communities and grow our economies to watch our country thrive. It is important to share this with visitors to know they are not just having amazing produce but actually helping the community.”

Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight continues until September 16 with events taking place across the country to champion local food and drink producers and businesses.