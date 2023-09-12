Cowalfest walking event returns with a change of pace

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the CowalFest walking festival returns for its 20th anniversary from October 12-16.

The expertly guided walks on the Cowal peninsula are geared towards hikers of all abilities, with families and children welcome.

The festival is already established as one of Scotland’s biggest walking events.

It features about 60 events including 25 core walks, 10 special interest activities, 10 family and children activities and 10 Young Scot activities.

Some of these events will be free and others will have a small charge.

This year’s CowalFest is also linking up with the Dunoon Hill Runners to offer people of all ages the chance of trying out trail running.

On Saturday October 14 there will be an “up to 5k” taster run from Benmore Botanic Garden.

The event is open to anyone over the age of nine, with children needing to be accompanied by an adult.

Cowalfest 2023 is organised by Cowal Walking Festival Association, a not-for-profit group of walking enthusiasts.

Ciorsdan Fagan, an advisor to Cowalfest and a hill runner herself, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in running the trails around our stunning part of the world in a guided and safe way.

“The Dunoon Hill Runners will be supporting those taking part every step of the way.

“It’s a friendly and welcoming group and we’re delighted that they’ve partnered with this year’s Cowalfest.”

To book a place on the run or any of the planned walks visit https://www.wildaboutargyll.co.uk/see-and-do/walking/cowalfest/