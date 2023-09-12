Alex wins overall Round Shuna prize in Bluefin

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Alex Spence and his team on the SK 500 Bluefin won the best overall boat of the weekend and the Craobh Haven Challenge Cup in Clyde Corinthian Yacht Club’s annual Round Shuna race.

Alex, from Kilmelford, is well known as a yacht rigger and delivery sailor. His crew included members of Craignish Boat Club.

Also stars of the weekend were the Crinan Boatyard trio of Donald and Bingo Dunlop and June Murdoch racing their GP14.

The Dunlop boys sailed down from Ardfern in the feeder race finishing third and had a great sail in the breezy conditions.

They also lifted the prize for the best wooden boat of the weekend.

Pursuit Sailing around Shuna is started in pursuit style according to each boat’s handicap and the choice to sail clockwise or anti-clockwise is left to the yacht skipper to decide.

Participating yachts and dinghies sailed from Ardfern and Oban in feeder races the

previous day with good sailing conditions.

Jilly and William Wilson from Tayvallich took the best Flying Fifteen performance Round Shuna on Sunday.

A barbecue hosted by the club on Saturday evening was enjoyed by participants.

Commodore Seonaid Reid thanked everyone for taking part over the weekend and all who had been involved in helping to organise and run the event.

She said: “This weekend saw the best fleet of both dinghies, challengers and keelboat, for many years and the event continues to remain one of the most popular in the CCYC and west coast racing calendar.

“We look forward to hosting an even bigger event next year.”