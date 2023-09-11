Taynish Run Festival offers three routes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Taynish Run Festival, an event organised to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support, will take place on Saturday, November 11.

Based in the village of Tayvallich, the festival offers the choice of three different routes to run within the Taynish National Nature Reserve.

They are the Taynish Cross Country Trail Run of 6.8 miles, the Taynish 10K Road Race and the Taynish 5K.

All finishers will be with awarded a Taynish Run race medal and provided with a ticket for post race food.

There are a total of 100 spaces across the three separate races. Start times for all events are noon.

The event is organised by Colin MacFarlane, supported by the local MacMillan Cancer Support group and promoted by Mid Argyll Round Table.

The races will start and finish at Tayvallich Village Hall. For each course, prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place male and female finishers.

All individual races entries are £20. There will be no refunds under any circumstances.

The Cross Country Trail Run of 6.8 miles is described as a “challenging course with uneven and varied surfaces, as well as steep climbs and undulating single track.”

The Taynish Run of 10k is described as “a flatter and easier route than Route 1, suitable for all runners, with the main climb being at the start.”

The Taynish Mill 5K is described as “an out and back route that follows the c-class road down into the reserve to the formal car park.”

Particpants should not wear headphones during the race to enable them to hear traffic, other runners and directions from marshals, especially where the course crosses roads that will be open to traffic.

Non compliance of this rule may result in disqualification.

Prize giving is planned for 2pm, or sooner if results are in.