Shinty round-up – September 9 2023

Mowi Premiership

Kingussie 2 Kyles Athletic 1

Kingussie return to the top of the Mowi Premiership after scoring twice in stoppage time to beat Kyles Athletic 2-1 at the Dell.

Kyles took the lead a couple of minutes from the end of the first half with Ross Macrae scoring.

And that’s the way it remained until the match moved into stoppage time when Savio Genini struck twice in quick succession, on 93 and 98 minutes to steal the points.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Caberfeidh 5

Caberfeidh go fourth in the table after beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-2 in their 3pm throw up at Peterson Park.

GMA led though Calum McLay on 15 minutes, but Kevin Bartlett got in behind the home defence to level on 17 minutes.

Craig Morrison put Cabers in front on 32 minutes, blocking an attempted clearance by GMA keeper Jonathan Oates before flicking the ball home and, just 3 minutes later, an unmarked Kevin Bartlett made it 3-1 following a quick Kyle Grant free-hit.

GMA cut the deficit a minute after the restart through Craig Anderson, but Craig Morrison went on to complete his hat-trick with efforts on 64 and 77 minutes. Morrison finished with a low 20 yard drive after a great passing move down the left with Kevin Bartlett before volleying home an unstoppable shot from 15 yards out following Bartlett’s cross-field pass from the left.

Mowi National Division

Strathglass 3 Col-Glen 1

Strathglass boosted their chances of moving off the bottom of the table when they came from behind to beat Col-Glen 3-1 in their 1pm throw up at Cannich.

Hamish Harrison put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes, but Penri Jones scored on 36 minutes to make it 1-1 at the break.

The impressive Penri Jones then went on to complete his hat-trick with efforts on 50 and 85 minutes.

Oban Celtic 0 Inveraray 0

With Strathglass winning, it was vital that Oban Celtic took something from their 1.30pm throw up with Inveraray at Mossfield and they played out a goalless draw to claim what could yet prove to be a valuable point.

Celtic are now a point ahead of bottom side Strathglass. The sides are scheduled to meet at Mossfield on Saturday September 23 2023 with the Oban side completing their season at home to Lochaber a week later whilst Strathglass play their last match at Kilmallie on the same day.

Mowi South Division 1

Glasgow Mid Argyll 1 Bute 4

The Bute first team bagged the Mowi South Division 1 title, and national division shinty next season, following their 4-1 win over the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team in their noon throw up at Peterson Park.

Rory McDonald scored the only goal of the first half on 23 minutes with Robin McAllister adding a brace on 54 and 67 minutes.

Iain McDonald made it 4-0 on 74 minutes before Seb MacMillan scored a consolation goal with 6 minutes remaining.

With one game to go, at home to GMA, Bute still have a 100 per cent record in the league.

Lochside Rovers 6 Kyles Athletic 0

Lochside Rovers climb to third in Mowi South Division 1 after beating the newly crowned MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup winners Kyles Athletic colts 6-0 at Ganavan.

Lochside were looking to avenge their semi-final defeat to Kyles in the Bullough and they had Scott MacMillan and Scott Robertson in their starting line-up, giving both valuable game time before Saturday’s Scottish final.

It was a dominant display with Lochside, scoring five times in a devastating first half through Lewis Buchannan on nine minutes, Jordan Kerr just four minutes after, Kyle MacFarlane on 25 minutes, Scott MacMillan with a great strike from distance on the half hour and another from man of the match Kyle MacFarlane with just 5 first half minutes remaining.

Lochside shuffled the pack in the second half, bringing on youngsters Fraser Macmillan and Logie Johnston.

The only goal of the second period was another from Jordan Kerr, a fine strike on 55 minutes.

Recent performances have given the Lochside coaches plenty encouragement ahead of next season with their main aim to get in and about the silverware once again.

Lochside’s last league game of the season is away to the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds a week on Saturday.

Mowi South Division 2

Bute 0 Kilmory 3

Kilmory are Mowi South Division 2 champions after overcoming the Bute second team 3-0 at the Meadows.

Kilmory made a nervous start but scored twice late in the first half through Euan Gilmour on 40 minutes and Alex Cunningham just three minutes later.

Bruce Johnstone rounded off the scoring on the hour and Ronnie Campbell’s side will play in Mowi South Division 1 next season.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match reports states differently)