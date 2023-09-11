Mid Argyll pre-school flu vaccination clinics announced
Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership has announced details of pre-school flu vaccination clinics for Mid Argyll.
Flu vaccine walk-in clinics will be held on September 15 and 29 at Mid Argyll Community Hospital and Integrated Care Centre at Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead, between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm.
Eligibility criteria: children aged two to under five years old or not yet at school — children must be aged two years or above on September 1, 2023, to be eligible.
For more information visit NHS Inform website at nhsinform.scot/childflu