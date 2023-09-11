Dench on a high as BBC Countryfile visits Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Dame Judi Dench’s love of Scotland and the countryside was evident in her involvement with the recent visit of BBC Countryfile to the Inveraray area.

In a special episode, wildlife film-maker Hamza Yassin took the 88-year-old dame to a secret location in north Argyll to fulfil a lifetime ambition – to see golden eagles in the wild.

Dame Judy, who has revealed that her eyesight is deteriorating, was emotional as she said: “How often does anybody see that? Not very often.”

Hamza replied: “There’s few people in the UK that can say they’ve seen a golden eagle in the wild … and doing some pretty impressive behaviour.”

During the programme, Dame Judy’s grandson Sam looked at tartan being made for the Bond actress.

She also enjoyed a picnic featuring langoustines in the grounds of Inveraray Castle and took in the view along Loch Fyne with presenter Charlotte Smith from Dun Na Cuaiche.

“I think people’s attitude towards looking after the country is stronger now and is changing or we’re being made more aware of how we destroy and what we must preserve,” said Dame Judy.

“We’re now aware of things like plastic and what harm it does in the sea and the rivers and hopefully … (we) will be even more focused on what we have. We can’t destroy that.”