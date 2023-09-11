Community Cycling Ardrishaig needs a home and volunteers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The newly-named Community Cycling Ardrishaig (CCA) needs to find a permanent base for the bikes that it wants to lend to the community.

About a year ago, Cycling UK ended its financial support for the Bothy, the previous community cycling scheme in Ardrishaig.

It was located in a building at Harbour Square and a range of bikes was available for loan to the community.

These bikes have now been transferred to a new project, Community Cycling Ardrishaig.

However, the lease on the original premises has come to an end and the project and its bikes are currently homeless.

The group said temporary shelter has been secured for the bikes with another local charity but something more permanent needs to be found soon for the project to survive and to use a grant which has been awarded by Argyll and Bute Council Community Fund for a relaunch.

Volunteers are now looking for premises.

An application for containers to house the project bikes on a more permanent basis has been made to the MacKenzie Canal Community Fund — but this needs a site for the containers.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Kate Connelly at kateconnelly@sky.com or on the CCA Facebook page.

The also needs more enthusiastic people to take the project forward. A meeting for anyone interested will be held at the Eggshed in Ardrishaig, on Saturday September 16 from 5pm to 6.30pm.