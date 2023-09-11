Announcements – September 8, 2023

DEATHS

BEST – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital on September 1, 2023, Ernest Best (Ernie), in his 72nd year, 8 Burnside Cottages, Stewarton, beloved husband of Alison Galbraith and much loved father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

CAMERON – Peacefully at home, Strathmore, Southend on September 5, 2023, Susan McNair Cameron née Mitchell, in her 96th year, dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Thomas, Margaret, John and Jane, loving granny to Mairi, Thomas, Fiona, John, Sarah, Eilish, Linzi, Hamish and Patrick and an adored great-granny to her six great-grandchildren. Susan’s funeral service will take place on Monday, September 11 at 1.00 p.m. in the Southend Parish Church and thereafter to Keil Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.

JOHNSTON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 29, 2023, Agnes Catherine Johnston née Gillies, in her 93rd year, beloved wife of the late Duncan Johnston, devoted mum of Iain and the late Hazel, loving granny to Caroline, Sylvia and Kira and great granny to Charlotte, Emily and Aila, a treasured mother-in-law to Kay, and a respected auntie and friend to many.

SHARPE – On August 30, 2023, peacefully at home, Rosemary Constance Sharpe of Westcroft, West Loch Tarbert, in her 94th year, beloved wife of the late Lewis David Sharpe and a dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium, on Wednesday, September 13, at 1.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to International Fund for Animal Welfare c/o https//www.ifaw.org/uk

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

CHRISTIE – Sandra and family would like to thank family, work colleagues and many friends for their expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Tosh. Special thanks to doctors, nurses, district nurses and Glasgow and Campbeltown hospitals for all their care and attention given over the last three years. Many thanks to Julie McLellan, Argyll and Bute Council registrar for the lovely personal service dedicated to Tosh. Kenneth Blair and staff for professionalism and support enabling the service to take place in Burnside Square and Campbeltown Bowling Club and to Argyll Bakeries for a lovely purvey. Finally thanks for all who attended along the route to the cemetery and graveside. We did it Tosh’s way, just the way he would have wanted. A grand total of £2300.73 was raised for Beatson and Robert Black Memorial Helipad.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of our dear son Stuart, who sadly passed on September 9, 2021.

To us you were so special

What more is there to say

Except we wish with all our hearts

That you were here today

Lots of love

– From Mum, Dad and family.

GODDARD – Agnes, died September 6, 1999.

Miss and love you always.

– Ali and family, Sandra.

Love and miss you very much.

– Twinkle.