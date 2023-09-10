Argyll and Bute second in UK for vacant homes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute has the second highest number of vacant properties per 100,000 people in the UK.

According to research by Alan Boswell Landlord Building Insurance the area has 4,887 properties vacant and the average property price is £133,753.

The only pace in the UK, according to the research, which has more empty homes per 100,000 head of population is Gwenydd in north-west Wales at 5,286 – with an average house price of £136,095.

The Highlands come sixth at 2,917 per 100,000, where the average house price is £147,903.

In Argyll and Bute the figure amounts to more than 10 per cent of the total number of households in the area.

Scotland has an incredible number of empty homes, so much so that the Scottish Government has recently increased The Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) which amounts to six per cent of the property purchase price if someone already owns one or more residential properties anywhere around the globe, with an average property price of £133,753 this could amount to more than £8,000.

In June Argyll and Bute Council declared a housing emergency in the area – as the number of people on the area’s housing waiting list increased by eight per cent in a year.

A report has also revealed that as well as 3,290 people on the waiting list, there are 253 households in the area who are classified as homeless. This represents a 15 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.