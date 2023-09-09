“Essential role” recognised with new pay deal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new pay pay deal which will see police officers in Argyll and Bute benefit from a seven per cent pay increase and allowances has been welcomed by the area’s MSP.

She said: “Police officers perform an essential role in keeping communities across Argyll and Bute safe and this pay deal recognises their hard work and valuable contribution.

“Despite the difficult financial environment created by Westminster, I strongly welcome the direct action taken by the SNP Government to invest £11.6 billion in policing since 2013 to ensure that people in Argyll and Bute remain safe.

“I would like to recognise and thank those on the Police Negotiating Board which worked in good faith to achieve an agreement that works for all parties involved.”

The pay deal has been backdated to April 1 2023, amounting to a cumulative increase of 12.3 per cent in police officer pay since April 2022.

The agreement was reached following extensive dialogue and negotiation through the Police Negotiating Board (PNB) – a body made up of representatives from the Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland, the Scottish Government, the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS), Scottish Police Federation (SPF) and the Scottish Chief Police Officers Staff Association (SCPOSA).