Thought for the Week, September 8 2023

Be grateful: These words reverberate with me. But they aren’t too popular today.

Perhaps too much is expected as a ‘right’ without thinking about how we have available what we consider to be everyday expectations.

We ask for quite a bit in the Lord’s Prayer. What do we offer in return? Perhaps there’s something more than the offer to “forgive our trespassers”.

Gratitude… it requires humility. Because humility is to accept a gift and to not even try to even up the account by offering something in return. Humility is to remain poor. To remain the one who has received.

How much easier it is to give. It immediately sets a person in a superior position. In human terms, it is more dignified.

Love your enemies and do good, and lend without any hope of return, says Jesus. You will have a great reward, and you will be sons of the Most High.

Don’t expect anything also means: don’t expect to make yourself feel better than others. If you give in order to be exalted, you have already received your reward. Maybe even a bit too much if to whom the one you gave feels smaller.

If so, you have illegitimately taken away a good part from someone.

Treat others as you would want others to treat you. If you want to experience gratitude, allow yourself to receive. And don’t try to balance the account. Allow yourself to feel indebted and grateful. Accept the gift with joy.

The amount you measure out is the amount you will given back. God is not afraid of being grateful. Only will there be something for Him, if all accounts have had to be balanced out on earth?

Father Tony Wood, St Kieran’s RC Church, Campbeltown.