Sixty-six-year-old takes the plunge from a plane

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Jumping out of a plane at 10,000 feet up for the first time – at the age of 66 – might sound like an alarming prospect to many of us.

But for former soldier Alex Wallace, it is merely a good opportunity to raise money for the Inveraray & District Royal British Legion.

Wallace will be one of six Royal British Legion associates to take part in a tandem skydive at Fife Airport in Glenrothes on September 17.

He was “encouraged” to join the skydive by his wife, Rev Dorothy Wallace, who is Parish Minister at West Lochfyneside Parish Church in Inveraray.

“Dorothy volunteered me … the minister volunteered me,” said Alex.

But he added: “It is something I have always wanted to do … I’m looking forward to it.”

Alex said training will be provided before the jump on the day itself, September 17.

Asked if he’s been on YouTube looking for skydiving tips, he replied: “Too feart.”

Alas, the parish minister won’t be able to witness her husband’s skydive – it happens on a Sunday.

Donations to the Inveraray and District Royal British Legion can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dorothy-wallace?utm_term=DEarayk36