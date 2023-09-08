Police Files – September 8 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Police incident

A police incident closed a large section of a major street in Lochgilphead last week. The road at Manse Brae was cordoned off from the community centre to the entrance path at Kilmory on Friday September 1.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a property at Rowan Park in Lochgilphead to assist a partner agency around 8.30am on Friday September 1.

“The incident was contained and there was no risk to the wider public.”

The street reopened just before 7pm.

Assault

At an unknown time in the early hours of the Thursday August 17 , on the Canal Path, near the Corran Round About, Lochgilphead, a man has alleged that he was pushed into the canal by an unknown person. Police are keen to talk to anyone who might have seen the man enter the water. Police can be contacted on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02100823 if possible.

Vandalism

Between 1pm on Thursday August 17 and 3pm on Thursday August 24, at Blarbuie Woodland Allotments, unknown persons have uprooted plants and taken others from the allotment poly tunnels. Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02950823.

Possession

At 11am on Tuesday August 29 , on the A83 Lochgilphead, officers had cause to stop a white Ford Transit Camper and search it, and the male driver, under Misuse of Drugs Act powers. During this search it is alleged that 3.21g of cannabis has been recovered from the man. The driver was charged with the offence and received a recorded police warning.