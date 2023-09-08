Photograph of the week – September 8 2023

Achnashelloch. Photograph: Aimee Mactavish

If our Picture of the Week photographs are anything to go by, then August 2023 was a month for spectacular sunsets – and we still have more to share. This one was taken by regular contributor Aimee Mactavish, Lochgilphead, over Achnashelloch one evening early in the month.

If you have a photograph you would like to share, then please send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or post it on to the Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club Facebook page.