From our files – September 8 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday September 6 2013

Lochgilphead High School welcomes three Norwegian exchange students

Lochgilphead High School has welcomed three Norwegian students through its doors as part of the school’s foreign exchange programme.

Birgitte Farestueit, Ruth Bergane and Heidi Kvame have travelled from the tiny village of Akra, north of Stavanger, where the school has just 33 pupils, to study at the high school for the next month.

The aim of the programme is to increase their confidence, improve their English and introduce them to new cultures.

The girls, who have been in Mid Argyll for a week, have already noticed differences between the two schools. Birgitte said: ‘This school is so much bigger than ours and we are not used to wearing a uniform all the time.

‘A major difference here is that students get to pick their subjects and we don’t. The area as a whole is really, really beautiful.’

The exchange programme has taken place between the schools for the last three years and before the summer a group of 16 students from Lochgilphead travelled across to Norway. During their weeklong visit, the students stayed with families in the village, attended the school in Akra, went horse riding and camping.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 5 2003

Plenty of practise but no competition

Lochgilphead residents had a traditional treat last Thursday night when Mid Argyll Pipe Band held an impromptu march down Argyll Street.

It brought a few people to their windows and onto streets, but there was no occasion; the 15 pipers and drummers were just practising.

A reporter for The Argyllshire Advertiser thought they might be practising for the pipe band competition that was held in Dunoon as part of Cowal Highland Gathering, but it turned out Mid Argyll Pipe Band was not big enough to compete.

They would need at least nine more pipers: reason enough for aspiring pipers or those have not played for some time to go along and get involved.

Where can they play?

‘Surely there must be somewhere they can play?’ a Lochgilphead mum asked this week after her teenage children spent the summer holidays being moved on when they tried to play shinty or football in public places.

She said the youngsters were not allowed on Ropework Park or school playgrounds or the front green.

The frustrated mum said: “I can understand that they don’t want them near the traffic (at the front green), but they have to play some where.”

She said she was sure parents or even the youngsters, all aged between 13 and 16 years, would be willing to take up responsibility for a piece of land should one be offered.

“Maybe someone has got some land lying unused? It doesn’t have to be big or have goal posts or anything; just somewhere they can play.”

Lochgilphead Police Sergeant David Armstrong said the youngsters would only be moved away from the front green if the manner in which they played shinty or football presented a nuisance or danger to other members of the public.

“If we get complaints we are duty bound to move them. If a ball came out and whacked a car window or door it could cause a crash. Or if it hit a person walking past; if there is an obvious danger.”

There are no signs stating that ball games cannot be played on the front green so, in the eyes of the police, they can be played there as long as there is no danger or nuisance to other folk.

Another Lochgilphead woman said: “It’s just shinty and football. Wouldn’t we rather they were doing wholesome activities than drinking or taking drugs.

“Kids get bored. It’s not that they don’t have anything to do; there’s the new youth centre; but it was a warm summer and they wanted to get outside. We should encourage that.”

A fellow parent said: “What about the Ropework Park? That’s paid for by the public through the council tax and yet the public can’t use it. Kids play there and people tell them they have no right to, but there are no signs up saying they can’t.”

John Downie of amenity services at Argyll and Bute Council said children and teenagers could play on the Ropework Park, as long as they didn’t abuse it.

He said: “If they just want to have a wee kick about, provided it’s not waterlogged or work doesn’t need to be done there, I won’t move them on and neither will any of my staff.

“They have got to play somewhere and I would rather see them at the Ropework than on the front green.”

He said he saw no reason why people should not play at the Ropework as long as they did so responsibly, for example by not leaving litter or by replacing any sods of earth and grass knocked out of the pitch.

As for the front green, Mr Downie said the council would not move youngsters away unless they were causing a problem but was trying to keep older children away from the newly enclosed play park area.

A local bylaw on this is expected to come into force in the future.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 9 1983

Tarbert news: off to Qatar

Head Teacher Mr Roy MacPherson left the school last Friday, to take up the post of Principal of Doha College, Qatar.

Mr MacPherson taught in Penicuik, Tomintoul and Ullapool, before being appointed Head Teacher of Cornaigmore Secondary School, Tiree.

He was appointed Head Teacher at Tarbert in August 1979 and during his term of office; the school was upgraded to senior secondary status.

Mrs MacPherson, who taught in the primary department of the school, will also have a teaching post in Doha.

At an assembly in the gym on Friday afternoon, Mr and Mrs McPherson were the recipients of gifts from pupils and staff, who wished them every success and happiness in their life and work overseas.

Mrs E Johnston (Maths and Science), Mrs L Brooks and Miss E M Russell (Primary), joined the staff at the beginning of the term.

The School Fair was held in the gym on Saturday morning. Deputy Head Teacher Mr Ian Sinclair welcomed the large number present, and declared the fair open.

The numerous stalls and pastimes were well patronised and the sum of £680 was raised for school funds.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday September 3 1963

Tarbert Fishing

Owing to restricted markets, the Ring-net Herring fishing boats were put on a quota basis during the week.

Good catches of mixed quality herrings were brought in by local Carradale, Campbeltown and Ayrshire boats.

Daily landings were: Tuesday, 1,400 baskets sold for pet food, canning and freshing at 10/- to 24/3 per basket. Wednesday, 1,600 baskets, pet food, canning and freshing at 10/- to 24/3 per basket. Thursday, 1,000 baskets, pet food, canning and freshing at 13/6 to 24/3 per basket, Friday, 1,600 baskets, pet food and freshing 10/- to 24/3 per basket, Saturday- 1,600 baskets, same markets.

The seine-net boats are still only getting very light catches of white fish.

County sheepdog championships

The Argyll County Sheep Dog Championship Trials were held at the Office Field, Poltalloch, Kilmartin, on Wednesday when the judge was Mr Swan, Dalry.

First prize for individuals – The Frances McIntyre Memorial Trophy, presented by Mr John McIntyre, Lochgilphead, and £4 was won by Duncan Robertson (Mirk) Mid Argyll with 53 points.

The other individual prize winners were 2, Jock McIntyre (Morag) Kintyre with 52 points; 3, Peter Clark (Ben) Kintyre 51½ points; 4, Robert Baker (Speed) Kintyre with 50½ points; 15, Duncan McGougan (York) Kintyre with 49½ points; and 6, Neil Nicolson (Roy) with 49 points.