Councillor’s Column – September 8 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

By Councillor Dougie McFadzean, Kintyre South and the Islands

Now that the formal council machine is back in full motion after the summer recess the meetings are coming thick and fast.

The past four weeks have been exceptionally busy for me, both in my own ward, Kintyre and the Islands, and at council headquarters at Kilmory, Lochgilphead.

I recently attended the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands Community Planning Group meeting where I was updated by Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire and Rescue regarding their activities and performance over recent months.

It is so very pleasing to see the hard work these organisations do day in, day out to keep us safe and well.

I also had the opportunity to learn about the great work the Tarbert Arts and Leisure Centre (TALC) have been doing.

They provide amazing artistic opportunities for our young people which they would not normally be able to access.

The TALC presentation included concerns going forward because the post of cultural coordinator, a post previously funded by Argyll and Bute Council, has been lost due to a budgetary decision made by the Council’s Administration group of councillors in February 2023, a decision that I voted against.

I am hoping to visit TALC in the coming weeks to learn more about their great work.

I was also invited to visit a fantastic project at the Tarbert Medical Centre which supports those suffering from chronic pain.

I spent several hours chatting to medical staff and pain sufferers which gave me an insight into the daily challenges faced by them.

Everything from uneven footpaths to the lack of housing to community hubs was discussed and I am hoping to work closely with this group over the foreseeable future, and support them as the group grows.

The folk I spoke with were inspirational. As their councillor I have pledged to help and support the group as much as possible.

I’ve been speaking to PC Laura Evans from Police Scotland, a friend I used to work with in Motherwell, who is currently delivering a series of presentations to groups across Mid Argyll relating to scams and how to protect yourselves against fraud.

She is very keen to get to as many groups as possible, so if you would like her to attend a group to chat about this please get in touch with her at Dunoon Police Office, or I can help if you contact me.

Scams, bogus callers and fraud can have a devastating effect on the victims of such crime and Laura will be able to provide sound advice to protect you against being a victim of that type of crime.

I’ve been out and about all over my ward and noticed that the Screen Machine was recently in Port Ellen on Islay.

The Screen Machine is a publicly-funded mobile cinema which brings the cinema experience to rural communities across Scotland.

I’ve used it many times and it’s a brilliant asset to our small country.

Unfortunately I’ve recently found out that its future funding is under threat and a new mobile cinema is needed to replace the current one, which is leased until April 2024.

It will cost about £1.4 million to build a new one and there is a public appeal to raise awareness and funds.

I for one will be supporting the Screen Machine because I see what benefits it brings to our rural communities. Have a look at www.screenmachine.co.uk.

As an aside, I recently celebrated my 30th wedding anniversary and decided to visit Aberdeen for three days and guess what I found in the harbour?

The grand old Hebridean Isles ferry, which is much-missed on the Kennacraig to Islay route.

It’s still being repaired and tested and has been for many months now, so I couldn’t resist getting a wee picture of it tied up at Aberdeen Harbour.

As always, if you think I can help you, please email me at Dougie.mcfadzean@argyll-bute.gov.uk