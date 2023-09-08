Community shop takes over from Mary’s Meals charity store

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

When the charity Mary’s Meals announced it would be closing its popular charity shop in Lochgilphead, people in the town were devastated.

So much so that a group of volunteers have banded together to reopen it.

Now, The Community Shop, a community interest company, will open at 51-53 Argyll Street on September 30.

The new store is not associated with Mary’s Meals. It is not for profit, but any proceeds will go to benefit the community.

The charity made its decision to close its shops in Lochgilphead and in Oban and focus on other ways of raising funds.

Following the closure of Lochgilphead Mary’s Meals charity shop in August, manager Marina Campbell and her band of hard-working volunteers wondered if they could turn a sad occasion into a happy one. It looks as though they were right.

A brand new shop is being prepared, literally from the ground up, with help from a grant via Argyll and Bute Council, insurance from a leak and donations of £1,600 from customers and neighbouring businesses.

New flooring, new signs, new colour scheme and new ideas are being put in place to inspire the community.

One new addition to the stock will be furniture, never included before due to lack of space.

However, the shop has been extended into the premises next door and already donated furniture items are piling up.

An area will be dedicated to a Camarados Public Living Room for coffee and chat, silent reflection or just a wee seat for while.

Marina said: “It’s been full steam ahead to prepare the new shop, and I can’t thank the volunteer crew enough.

“They have been working hard in difficult circumstances, emptying the shop completely for renovations. Next they’ll be rolling up their sleeves when we give the whole shop a new coat of paint.

“We haven’t stopped accepting donations and really appreciate all the lovely, thoughtful items for sale in our new shop. If anyone has comfy chairs or a couch they would be willing to donate we would really be most grateful to have them for our Public Living Room.

“There will be some surprises for our customers and there will be so many new ideas for us all to enjoy. We can’t wait to open.”

Regular updates on the progress of the venture will be posted on The Community Shop Facebook page.