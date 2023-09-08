Cabinet secretary outlines road ahead for the next year

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon MSP has set out the Scottish Government’s policy for land and sea for the next year as part of the Scottish Government’s programme for government 2023-24.

“Scotland’s agriculture, forestry, fishing, and aquaculture sectors are at the heart of many of our communities and they play a vital role in our economy.

“Combined, they contribute around £2.6 billion a year to the Scottish economy.

2Our food and drink industry has been harmed by Brexit, yet it is still Scotland’s largest manufacturing sector, with exports worth £8 billion annually.

“Delivery of the new Scotland Food and Drink strategy will not only help recover lost ground, but set the sector fair for success in the future.

“The immediate focus of our new Food Security Unit is on developing evidence-based monitoring for supply chain risks, and we are making real progress in being a Good Food Nation.

“Our vision for the Blue Economy sets out how we will transform all that we do with our seas and coastal waters – we now need to put that into action. Everyone has a role to play, not least our fishing and seafood businesses. They recognise more than any of us how important a healthy marine environment is.

“We will continue to work to deliver more fishing opportunities and prosperity for Scotland’s coastal communities.

“Our Vision for Sustainable Aquaculture sets out how the sector can contribute to our Blue Economy and net zero ambitions, while being globally recognised as innovative, productive, and sustainable.

“Work to transform how we support farming and food production is well underway, with new conditions to protect and restore peatland to apply to basic payments, and conditions to improve business efficiency and cut emissions applying to beef support payments from 2025.

“We legislated last year to allow the start date of the Basic Payment Scheme and Greening payments to be brought forward to September 2022, paying out £419 million in the year to August 2023 in support to Scottish farmers and crofters. In the coming year, we will do the same, starting payments in September 2023 to provide farmers and crofters with financial security during the ongoing cost crisis.

“We still plant more trees and create more woodland than any other UK nation. To make further progress faster, we are investing up to £1 million to develop skills and boost planting around rivers and streams.

“We have improved grants for agro-forestry and will make the now publicly owned Glenprosen Estate into an exemplar of forestry and land use.

“We are providing £443,000 of support to Scottish Enterprise to establish a new Agritourism Monitor Farm Programme over 2023-24 and 2024-25, and funded Scottish Agritourism to provide a leadership role to help deliver the Scottish Agritourism Strategy.”

Plans for the coming year include:

Pay Scottish farmers and crofters £550 million, with payments beginning in September, including a fresh round of Agri-Environment Climate Scheme funding, to support actions to tackle climate change, cut emissions, and restore nature.

Introduce a Land Reform Bill, including measures to modernise agricultural holdings.

Create a new rural support framework through the Agriculture Bill and continue to work with stakeholders to develop key elements of that framework, including the whole farm plan, a new approach to advice and support, and enhanced conditional support measures.

Continue the Agricultural Reform Programme to produce more of our food sustainably, cut carbon emissions and farm with nature, by increasing the uptake of carbon audits, soil testing and biodiversity audits, and funding to improve animal health.

Develop and consult on proposals to reform crofting law, create new opportunities for new entrants, encourage the active management and use of crofts and common grazings, and support rural population retention through action on non-residency.

Develop our approach to future farming activity through engagement with key stakeholders to identify potential opportunities to increase sustainable production and markets for poultry and eggs, venison, and seed potatoes, and with young farmers to start work to design support options for new entrants.

Consult on phasing out cages for gamebirds and laying hens, and publish our response to the consultation on extending the framework for licensing activities involving animals.

Further details on food and drink, marine, environment and forestry policies can be found at https://www.gov.scot/publications/programme-government-2023-24/pages/10/