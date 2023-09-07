Kames Fish Farming community fund launches with Kilmartin donation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kames Fish Farming’s £2,500 donation towards the refurbishment of Kilmartin Museum marked the launch of a new Community Fund by the company.

The new fund is part of the Kilmerford firm’s 50th anniversary Future50 scheme to invest in projects “with long-term positive impact across local economy, environment and community.”

The company has established a formalised Community Fund for local ventures to make it easier to apply for Kames funding.

Kames Fish Farming said in the past has supported the annual Oban Sportive cycling event, the National Hill Climb cycling event at Loch Tay, the building of flood defences for the Glendale Community Hall in Skye, and beach cleaning in the coastal communities in which it operates.

Kames MD Andrew Cannon said: “We are so fortunate to live and work in such a beautiful area which is also one of Scotland’s richest pre-historic landscapes, and the work the museum have done in renovating the museum to preserve this and encourage education and insight for both locals and tourists is immense.

“They have done it with exceptionally thoughtful design and curation, and it will benefit the area for many decades to come.”

Kilmartin Museum’s Redevelopment Officer Diane Steele said: “Kilmartin Museum’s redevelopment is supported many public and private funds and donations.

“We are delighted to count amongst our individual donors many smaller businesses that are local and invested in our community.”

Caroline Clark, Director for Scotland, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “At the heart of the redevelopment has been strengthening further the close ties between the museum, landscape, ancient monuments and the communities of Kilmartin Glen.

“It is creating new opportunities for people, businesses and a wider range of partners to explore, enjoy and share the heritage of this magical part of Argyll with each other and with visitors.

“We believe it will support sustainable but transformative change to deliver wider benefits for people and place.”