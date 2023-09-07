Bruce reigns supreme after three man championship play-off

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Golf Club’s three-man championship play-off took place at Glenralloch last Sunday morning in perfect playing conditions.

With the greens freshly cut and pins changed, Iain Macalister, Peter McLean and Bruce MacNab set off in quest of the Sam Andrew’s Challenge Cup.

Unfortunately for Peter, he hit two balls out of bounds at the first to give him the worst possible start, which left him five shots behind after the opening hole.

Iain and Bruce were steady over the opening holes but when Iain went out of bounds at the fourth this gave Bruce a four shot lead which by the turn had become six shots.

Iain kept plugging away with seven pars in a row, reducing the deficit to five shots after 12 holes played.

Both players made a couple of errors over the closing holes with Bruce eventually having a six-shot winning margin to give him a fifth club championship title.

The last time there was a three-man play-off was in 1971 when Bruce’s father Archie triumphed, so last weekend’s result saw a bit of history repeating itself.

The players were grateful for the efforts made by John MacNab, Iain Macalister and

Andrew Henderson for the excellent presentation on the course.

Final result: Bruce MacNab 73, Iain Macalister 79 and Peter McLean 89.

Saturday sees the second round of the Archie MacNab Trophy and the James Johnson Cup Cup take place.