Kintyre sheep sale

Kintyre Agricultural Society, in conjunction with C & D Marts, Longtown, has its annual sheep show and sale at Anderston Park on Saturday September 16.

An expected entry of more than 400 breeding sheep and 100 tups will allow buyers a chance to purchase excellent locally-bred stock.

The auction for the winter grazing of the show fields will take place at the sale.

Also on sale on the day will be a selection of sheep hurdles in packs of 10.

All entries should be with the secretary, John Armour, by tomorrow (Saturday September 9) at the latest.

The show is at 10.30am sharp and the sale starts at 11.30am. Catering will be available on the field courtesy of Argyll Bakeries.

To enter stock or for more details, contact secretary John Armour by emailing hightirfergus@gmail.com or calling 01586 810231.