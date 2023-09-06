Kilmartin Museum reopens the doors to more than 12,000 years of history

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Visitors to the reopened Kilmartin Museum can look into the eyes of their ancestors.

The remains of a Bronze Age woman reburied in her own glass room is just one of the jaw-dropping exhibits on show at the revamped museum that opened its doors to the public after closing in 2021 for exciting renovation work.

Alongside the woman’s skeleton is a startling reconstruction of her face.

Nationally significant highlights include the internationally-famed Poltalloch jet necklace found in a nearby burial cist and imported from Yorkshire sometime between 2050 and 1800 BC.

The Whitby jet necklace is one of over 60 pieces on loan from the National Museum of Scotland on view – Kilmartin Museum has waited for more than 20 years to borrow it and only now, can it meet the secure conditions required.

As well as Kilmartin Museum’s own collection – over 11,000 artefacts are on show for the first time – there are more objects from the British Museum.

The galleries include hands-on activities – you can try grinding grain like they did in the Iron Age and have a go at piecing together an ancient smashed pot. Stamper stations, more interactive exhibits and an immersive film giving a fascinating insight into the lives of people inhabiting the area over the last 12,000 years are just more of what is on offer.

Mesolithic flint core, 12,000 years old, is one of the artefacts on display representing some of the first evidence of human presence in Kilmartin Glen.

As well as a larger display space, new galleries housing temporary art exhibitions have been added, as have laboratories in which to process new finds and acquisitions and there is a state-of-the-art collection store plus a learning area to run cultural and educational activities.

Museum director and curator Dr Sharon Webb said that finally opening the museum after many challenges, including the global pandemic, was exciting.

“Kilmartin Glen’s archaeological landscape and the artefacts found here are internationally significant, and it’s been a privilege to have been part of the team telling their story in the new exhibition.

“We’ve been able to display many more of our own collections, most of which are recognised as Nationally Significant. The new museum facilities also mean that we can welcome visitors, undertake educational activities and research into this amazing legacy. Importantly, the new building also allows us to professionally curate our own archaeological collections and those of Argyll and Bute Council which we also care for,” she said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on September 1, Argyll Provost Maurice Currie said he was proud of the part the council had played and promised the support would continue as the area was “up there with the Orkneys”, putting the museum on the map for the world to see all its wonderful treasures.

Thanks was given to a long list of funders, including National Lottery players, Historic Environment Scotland and Argyll and Bute Council, which made the transformation possible, as well as supporters and other donors who played their part.

Museum volunteer Jim Malcolm, whose home overlooks the museum, was also at the official opening. He helped keep up the museum’s profile while its doors were shut by leading visitor walks.

Mr Malcolm’s favourite artefact on show is a highly-decorated piece of pot, an Irish food vessel from more than 4,000 years ago that came from the Glebe Cairn.

“It’s fantastic, you can stand there and look at this incredible pot and from the same spot, look out of the window and see the cairn where it came from.”

Textile artist Louise Oppeneimer was one of five artists from the area commissioned to create work to celebrate the museum’s opening. Her weaving incorporates rock art spirals and colours of lichens from the surrounding landscape. “It was a great honour to be asked,” she said.

The new building, designed by Reiach and Hall Architects, was built onto the museum’s previous site – an old manse where the exhibition space was originally in its cellars.