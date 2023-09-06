Fyne day for fishing at Machrihanish

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Machrihanish was the perfect venue for a sea angling shore competition earlier this month.

Six members of Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club made the journey south for their monthly league match to explore the waters of Kintyre.

This was the first time a club event had been held at Machrihanish beach and, following good reports, hopes were high for a productive day’s fishing.

The six anglers were pegged across the sandy shoreline in anticipation of what was to come and were instantly rewarded with small turbot and decent sized flounders on every cast.

This was a theme that continued for most of the day until the turn of the tide which brought with it lots of weed and mini turbot but persistence paid off and the last catch of the day, a qualifying turbot, was logged on the scorecard.

Hopes of landing a few bass never materialised but plans are already underway to return for another session.

Andy Jamieson emerged winner on the day with a mixed bag of turbot and flounders but the best catch went to Steven MacBrayne who hooked into a creditable 32cm flounder.

All fish were returned to fight another day.

Photograph: Steven MacBrayne with his 32cm flounder. NO_AA36_Fishing_LochFyneSAC