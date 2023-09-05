Screen Machine appeal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The much-loved Screen Machine, which brings the latest films to places like Lochgilphead that don’t have easy access to a cinema, is appealing for the public’s help.

While celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, the organisation is facing the real possibility that it will no longer be able to provide its service.

The original lorry, with its extending sides, had to retire after it became no longer fit for purpose and Screen Scotland stepped in to fund the lease on the current vehicle – but the lease runs out in April 2024.

In order to continue, a new Screen Machine is needed at a cost of approximately £1.4 million, with a year to 18 months to build.

The organisation says it needs the Scottish Government to provide 50 per cent of the cost and is asking the public to write to their MSP, MP, councillors, the Scottish Cabinet to lobby them for the funding.

It is also urging people to use the present machine whenever it is in the area and add a £1 donation to the ticket price.

For more on the future of the Screen machine see https://www.screenmachine.co.uk/ways-to-help/