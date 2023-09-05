Rugby squad find their feet in historic league opener

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll RFC 10

Birkmyre RFC 43

West Division Three

The weather was glorious as Mid Argyll took to the field in Oban last Saturday for their West Division 3 opening fixture of the season against Birkmyre.

This would be a tough test for Mid Argyll as Birkmyre are heavily tipped to win this league, finishing a close second last year with a very experienced squad.

A great turn out from the players who have trained hard over the last year ensured there was a full squad for the Mid Argyll men.

Coll MacKay got the new era of Mid Argyll senior rugby underway as he kicked off the game.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to see a gap in the home sides defence and they crossed for the opening try of the game which was converted.

Good defensive work from Mid Argyll kept them at bay until just before the 20 min mark when the visitors crossed again and added the extras.

Now the men in amber and black stepped up and mounted their first real attack pushing the visitors back to their own 22 before losing possession.

A water break was called which broke the attacking momentum and when the game restarted Birkmyre were quick to stage yet another attack deep into Mid Argyll territory.

Despite a huge effort by the home defence Birkmyre managed another two converted tries to take the a 28-0 half time lead.

The second half was much better for the home team and more open running from the backs saw Mid Argyll gain ground and put real pressure on the visiting defence.

Despite this Birkmyre yet again managed to find space when they turned the ball over and again crossed the whitewash.

The home side had now got some fire in them and worked hard to go through phases with captain Stuart Charnock switching play constantly between forwards and backs.

From a powerful Daniel Broderick run, scrum half Elliot Linsey popped the ball to prop David MacArthur for the debutant to power over for Mid Argyll’s first competitive try in over a decade.

Birkmyre cancelled out the score shortly afterwards however and scored with an overlap advantage before adding another with 20 minutes to go.

With the game now out of reach Mid Argyll relaxed and played the kind of rugby they had shown glimpses of during the first three quarters of the game.

Superb driving runs from Kyle Graham saw the home team make it into the visiting 22 with Linsey finding David MacArthur who drove three defenders back over the line from 5m to score his and Mid Argyll’s second try of the day.

Mid Argyll kept the pressure up and looked to add more points to the tally, but the clock was against them and the ref blew for full time.

Man of the Match: undoubtedly David MacArthur.

Strip sponsor Mr Graham Tweed of Steel fix commented afterward’s: “For a first game, very encouraging, entertaining and great to watch.”

Mid Argyll would like to thank Oban Lorne for the use of the pitch and club house.

The management team were delighted with the squad’s performance and now look forward to carrying the momentum into this week’s away game against Shawlands.

With so many players making senior debuts the future looks bright for a squad that will only improve with experience.

Featured image: Lochlain Ellis tries to break through the Birkmyre defence. Photograph: Stephen Lawson. NO_AA36_MidArgyllVBirkmyre_E2Q6373