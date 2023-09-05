Mid Argyll youngsters take top spot in home Dalriada

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Last weekend saw the start of the Dalriada Autumn Series at the Joint Campus at Lochgilphead where Mid Argyll RFC hosted teams from Campbeltown, Oban, Taynuilt, Mull and Fort William.

In the P4/5 competition, Kintyre started strongly and came out on top of the group by winning all three of their games.

With end of season shinty competitions also taking place, player numbers were low resulting in Lochaber and Etive Vikings joining together as did Mull and Mid Argyll.

The Lochaber/Etive combo edged out Mid Argyll/Mull to take second place with Mid Argyll/Mull in third.

In the P6/7 competition, Mid Argyll secured the win at their home tournament scoring an impressive 22 tries across the piece.

There were great tries scored across all the games with almost 100 tries scored across the day.

Kintyre took second spot just edging Lochaber in to third.

Regional development officer Andrew Johnston said: “It was a fantastic day all around and great to see the kids back playing with smiles on their faces.

“Massive thanks to all at Mid Argyll for organising the event and all the parents and coaches driving kids across the area.”

A Mid Argyll RFC spokesperson added: “Having never played together before as a team all our players came out with great determination showing off their incredible teamwork, which resulted in some fantastic rugby to watch and some very proud coaches and parents.

“Well done to all and thanks to all parents for the help and support.”

Next event is Mull Dalriada at Garmony on September 17.