Legend’s guitar keeps former postie in fine tune

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Songwriter Robert Dalgleish has delivered a new 12 track CD after hanging up his postbag.

Robert, who lives in Kilmichael Glassary and used to be a part-time postman in the Kilmartin area, has got himself a publisher making his songs available to a global audience online.

He has already had “a few nibbles” from brands interested in using his tunes for their adverts.

But Robert says he is happy just getting his work heard and enjoyed by as many people as possible – all over the world.

He has got 300 tunes to his name so far.

“I’m not pinning all my hopes on any of the tracks being snapped up by big companies or Tv and film makers looking for soundtracks but it does happen! There have been a few nibbles from some car companies already but that would just be a bonus really – I’m not sitting around waiting for it to happen! if it happens, it happens. I’m just enjoying life and making music.

“I’m not a singer, I’m a songwriter and composer but I hope people will enjoy my CD. I work out of a shed in my garden. On one of the tracks, I was recording it in the garden and the birds just came in at the right moment. It was perfect timing. The tune comes in to my headfirst, then come the lyrics,” said Robert who is a signed up member of the Guild of International Songwriters and Composers.

Robert grew up in Glasgow in a music-loving household and it was a passion that followed him to uni where he doubled up his studies with being a band ‘gopher’ for various acts who played at Strathclyde University Students Union including John Miles, The Blues Band and others.

The world of work drew him into human resources and a desk-job for almost three decades before he decided he needed to move more and took on the role of a rural postie until six years ago.

Today he plays a Gibson guitar which once belonged to music legend Pete Townend who signed it. He paid £5,000 for it in a charity auction and it is far removed from the first guitar he got when he was just ten, playing along to his big sister’s Beatles records.

It was 2004 when he started writing his own songs and performing them, including raising funds for Lochgilphead’s MS Centre now known as the Snowdrop centre.

“If I can’t come up with a hit track on a guitar that once belonged to Pete Townsend then who can!

“I’m having fun. All the songs are a wee bit about me and positive thinking. Like the titles of one of them, I found what I was looking for!”

You can hear Robert’s CD for yourself here: https://robertdalgleish.songwriters-guild.com/

Caption: Songwriter Robert Dalgleish with Pete Townend’s guitar that cost him £5,000 in a charity auction

KG-T36-Robert Dalgleish-2023-songwriter01