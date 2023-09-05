Dookers tread choppy waters in Greater Glasgow League

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert 0

Garrowhill Thistle 7

GGPAFL Division 3

Last Saturday at Cil Andreis the Dookers played their first Greater Glasgow Amateur league game of the season against Garrowhill Thistle.

Like in previous games they acquitted themselves well for periods of the game but ended up on the end of a seven-nil defeat.

It is tough times for the lads as they get used to playing again after a two-year absence from league duties but they just need to keep battling on until things improve.

The management team are hoping to have in place several new signings for this weekend in an effort to bolster squad numbers and in turn get a more consistent team on the park.

This Saturday the boys head to Glasgow to take on Rannoch Amateurs when hopefully they will give a better account of themselves.

• The away fixture between Lochgilphead Red Star and Arthurlie FC Amateurs was postponed. This weekend Red Star are scheduled to play Bannockburn at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

If anyone is interested in providing reports from Red Star games this season please contact editor@argyllshireadvertiser.com.