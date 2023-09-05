Consultation process on A83 landslide solution “pathetic”

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Transport officials have been slammed after they did not hold consultations on the Rest and Be Thankful any further down the A83 than Lochgilphead.

Public exhibitions on a permanent solution to decades of landslides on the trunk road in Glen Croe were held in Arrochar and Lochgilphead during June, enabling the public to ask questions.

A debris shelter has been identified as Transport Scotland’s preferred solution, at a cost of £470 million.

However, the convener of Argyll and Bute Council’s Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands Community Planning Group hit out at the government’s national transport agency for failing to hold any events in Campbeltown – and had his criticisms echoed by a local ward councillor.

Transport Scotland project manager and chartered civil engineer Gordon Ramsay addressed a meeting of the partnership on Wednesday, August 30.

Ian Brodie, the convener of the partnership, asked Mr Ramsay: “Why did you not have a public exhibition below Lochgilphead?

“We have Tarbert and Campbeltown, and all you did was put papers in Campbeltown Library and make them available online.

“I feel you had a failing on that part. We were very disappointed not to have any public exhibition so that people could walk in and give their views and ask questions.”

Mr Ramsay responded: “It is a fair point, and in an ideal world we would go out to lots of different towns throughout Argyll and Bute, but unfortunately it is just not possible.

“When we looked at venues, we felt Arrochar and Lochgilphead provided a broad area either side of the Rest and Be Thankful.

“We were aware that Campbeltown was an area people requested, which is why we put copies of the papers in the library.

“As we move forward we will look to do drop-in sessions within communities, and Campbeltown will be one of those areas we consider going forward.”

Councillor John Armour, South Kintyre, then told Mr Ramsay: “Frankly, I find your answer to the convener’s question disappointing to say the least.

“Campbeltown is by far the largest centre of population along the whole length of the A83, and some of the largest businesses using the A83 are based in Campbeltown.

“The fact that you could not be bothered to come further south of Lochgilphead is, frankly, pathetic – and you should have a long, hard look at the way you do these things in future.

“There are businesses based in Campbeltown using the road every single day.”

Mr Ramsay responded: “It is not a case of us not being bothered. That was not the case at all.

“We held exhibitions either side of the Rest, but we will consider Campbeltown as a venue for further engagements.

“We travelled to provide copies of the papers in the library, and there was an online facility to ask questions.

“Most businesses do have internet access, but for those who do not, we checked that the library had such facilities.”