Are electric or petrol cars more of a fire risk on ‘Whisky Isle’ ferries?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Electric vehicles on ferry decks are no more likely to catch fire than those fuelled by petrol or diesel, CalMac’s chief has explained to a councillor from the ‘whisky island’ of Islay worried about tankers of flammable spirits.

Electric vehicles (EVs) such as cars, scooters, bikes and motorbikes are increasingly popular, with more than a million fully electric or hybrid cars now on UK roads.

EVs are powered usually by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the miniature energy systems that also power our mobile phones and laptops, first invented by Nobel laureate Professor Akira Yoshino in 1985.

As is so often with cutting-edge technology, there are concerns around safety. Just like petrol and diesel cars, electric cars can catch fire.

One hazard in lithium-ion batteries is “thermal runaway”: a rapid and unstoppable increase in temperature that leads to fires in EVs that are hard to extinguish and can spontaneously reignite.

“Fundamentally, electric vehicles are extremely safe, but the main danger occurs when the lithium-ion battery is damaged, which might happen if it is exposed to extreme heat or something penetrates the battery cell wall,” explains Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Although these fires remain rare, when they do occur, they can be extremely dangerous. During an EV fire, over 100 organic chemicals are generated, including some incredibly toxic gases such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide – both of which are fatal.”

In a letter to CalMac’s managing director Robbie Drummond, Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman (Ind) claimed EVs posed a “unique” problem on large CalMac ferries sailing between Kennacraig and Islay, home to nine working whisky distilleries plus four more in the pipeline, and other stills making gin and rum.

Road tankers travelling to the mainland, Councillor Redman wrote, could be carrying 30,000 litres of raw whisky spirit each, while tankers going to Islay could be bringing 30,000 litre loads of ethanol to make botanical gin.

CalMac’s managing director Robbie Drummond replied that crews were given regular, mandatory, specialised firefighter training.

“Ro-ro ferries are designed to provide for firefighting and containment of vehicle deck fires using existing equipment such as drenchers/fixed fire cannons, hoses and lances,” he said. “Research concluded this existing firefighting capability is adequate to contain vehicle fires including EV fires on car decks.

“While EVs present new risks to CalMac, these risks are considered to have low probability, given the safety systems built into vehicle systems. EVs are considered no more likely to develop a fire than a conventional vehicle, fuelled by hydrocarbons.

“EVs are no more likely to catch fire than any other internal combustion engine vehicle. Given we do not charge vehicles on our vessels, this reduces the risk of fire.

“Recent research concluded the fire load [the available flammable materials in a given area] of an EV is lower than that of a vehicle with a tank full of hydrocarbons.

“While the extinction of an EV fire in specific cases (thermal runaway) can be more difficult to achieve onboard, the use of copious quantities of water to knock flames down and stop the spread of fire is possible and this is the method recommended by the MCA for ship-board staff to use in tackling an EV fire.

“Noxious fumes are a hazard of any fire and our vessel crews are equipped and trained to deal with this aspect of the fire-fighting response, including how to minimise exposure of other crew and passengers to these fumes.”