Women’s shinty returns to Inveraray club

An appeal to any women and girls interested in taking part in shinty at Inveraray Shinty Club has led to a first taster session taking place.

The skills and drills evening last Wednesday saw both new shinty players and those who had played before going along to the Winterton following a meeting for those interested on August 23 in The Inveraray Inn.

While the Wednesday evening sessions are open to all ages and abilities to create a fun, fitness and social time, another aim is to build a competitive team for the first time in around 15 years.

The development of a women’s team is part of the club’s commitment in its five-year plan, leading up to the 150th anniversary of the club in 2027.

Andrew McMurdo, coach of Inveraray’s second (men’s) team, has taken on the coaching of the women.