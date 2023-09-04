Tayvallich water improvement project complete

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Significant works to help improve the local water network in the village of Tayvallich have been completed, Scottish Water said.

The improvement project began in January of this year and involved upgrades to around 1.8 kilometres of water pipes along the B8025.

The project was delivered by Scottish Water contractor McFadyens.

Scottish Water communication manager Joanna Peebles said: “Following a history of bursts on the network in this area, we’re sure the local community will welcome the news that these essential upgrades are now finished and that the resilience of water supply for this area has been improved.

“There is no doubt these works were disruptive for the community so we would once again like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout …

“Huge thanks also to the project team who have done a fantastic job working with the Tayvallich community to keep disruption to a minimum where possible.”