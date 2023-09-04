And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Strachur and District Flower Show 2023

The rain didn’t deter a great many people enjoying the Strachur and District Flower Show 2023, held on Saturday August 19 at the Memorial Hall.

There was a hugely increased number of entries across all categories in this first full-scale show since the covid lock down.

Not only was there an increase the number of entries, but the quality was certainly something entrants should be proud of.

A very strange growing season was perhaps characterised by the amount and ‘quality’ of the ‘wonky vegetable’ category.

The strange growing season with extremes of dry hot and cold wet weather did not deter gardeners in the village and surrounding areas.

Across fruit, vegetables and flowers, the standard gave the judges a hard task at times, but as the judges commented – it was a pleasure to see so many quality entries.

The baking and preserves were again a credit to the village and district bakers, jam, and pickle makers.

It was no wonder that these categories took the longest time to judge.

The children’s section was much better supported this year; from trays of veg, and animals shaped from veg, to paintings, the standard was a pleasure to see.

It was no accident that the ‘best in show’ winner came from this category in the shape of Albert’s painting of a cut cucumber to accompany his two other awards.

Alongside the increased number and standard of entries, was the increased number of people who came to simply support the show and witness the presentation of awards.

Tea, coffee, and cake was also an attraction for visitors – as getting them out of the tearoom for the awards session testified.

So, a good day was had by all despite some very unseasonable weather. Thanks

went to the exhibitors, the judges, the visitors and the helpers – all of whom play an

essential part in making the show such an enjoyable event.