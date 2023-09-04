Staycation measures protect Argyll and Bute’s appeal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council said measures it took to protect the area’s outstanding natural environment are helping to ensure it remains one of Scotland’s top tourism locations.

The council’s Environment, Development Infrastructure Committee heard that a series of staycation initiatives have proved successful.

The council launched its Staycation Project following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to address a surge in visitor numbers that had prompted some concerns about pressure on the area’s infrastructure.

A package of measures was introduced to tackle littering, inadequate toilet facilities, the need for waste disposal points, and parking facilities for campervans and motorhomes.

“These included the appointment of a dedicated staycation project officer and staycation wardens, increased street sweeping and uplifts, regular anti-littering campaigns and the introduction of improved parking facilities,” said the council.

With domestic and international visitor numbers showing signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels, the council is now working with partners to take additional steps to protect the environment.

These include a dedicated web pages on advice for visitors, the Motorcaravan Overnight Parking Scheme, a planned upgrade to the car park and toilet facilities at Glenmorag and the re-introduction of portable toilet facilities at 11 tourist hot spots across the region.