‘Debris shelter’ option was previously rejected

Plans for a ‘debris shelter’ to tackle decades of landslides on the A83 near the Rest and Be Thankful were rejected more than a decade ago, a government official has admitted.

The shelter option – with a projected price tag of £470 million – was chosen by Transport Scotland earlier this year as its preferred option for a long-term solution to the long-running problem on the trunk road in Glen Croe.

Gordon Ramsay, Transport Scotland project manager, told members of the Mid Argyll Kintyre and Islands community planning group last week that the idea had been decided against in favour of the work currently being carried out on the stretch of the trunk road.

He also responded to a councillor’s query about the medium-term plan to upgrade the Old Military Road while the debris shelter is being constructed.

Mid Argyll SNP councillor Jan Brown asked: “Was the design for the debris shelter not put forward and rejected many moons ago?

“And with regards to using the Old Military Road, I am not aware of it being suitable for two-way traffic, and I have used it on many occasions.

“Will this be open without a convoy system, or will it still be two-way? And after all the work is done, and the shelter is up and running, will the Old Military Road be available for people to use as an alternative if they wish?”

Mr Ramsay said: “The shelter was an option in the 2012/13 route study, and the outcome of that was that the ‘red option’ should be taken forward, which is the management works you see today.

“That decision was taken at that time. Obviously since 2012 things have changed, such as climate change and rain intensity within the area, so the situation is different.

“The idea is to extend the length of two-way traffic up to the hairpins. Unfortunately, with the topography, we are not able to make the northern section two-way traffic.

“In terms of a convoy, it is something we need to look at. If it shows a risk then a convoy will be required, but in terms of traffic using the Old Military Road, we can look at options.

“There are things we can do to see if we can remove the need for a convoy when there is not a risk on the hillside.

“Once the permanent solution is open, we will need to look at that in more detail as we progress the next stage. The A83 is the trunk road and the Old Military Road would not form part of it.”

Councillor Brown then said: “I do not understand why we are doing all these upgrades if we are not going to allow traffic to freely move.”

Mr Ramsay responded: “It came about following the 2020 landslides. The A83 was shut for a long time and the Old Military Road was also closed [at times].

“The point of the medium-term solution is not just for the construction but to improve the resilience of the improvements we are making. Should landslides occur, it is less likely material would reach the road and close it.

“In terms of two-way traffic, the hairpins at the Old Military Road make two-way traffic unfeasible. With the gradients and topography, it would take huge costs to make that two-way.

“At the end of the day, it is just temporary until the permanent solution is in place.”