Cups and sixes make up weekend shinty

Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final

Skye Camanachd 3 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

It was a third Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup success for Skye Camanachd as they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-0 in their 4.10pm throw up at the Eilan, Newtonmore on Saturday.

A good-sized crowd gathered in glorious sunshine ahead of a much-anticipated final which was also broadcast live on BBC ALBA.

Skye Head Coach Jenna Beaton fielded a fast forward line of Rhianna Kirk, Abby Maclean and Sarah Yoxon with Donna MacKenzie on the bench.

GMA Head Coach Graeme MacDiarmid started Alana Harrison at full back and captain Caitriona Stark in midfield with both players showing their commitment by cutting short breaks abroad to play.

There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up to mark the recent passing of legendary shinty figure Donnie Grant from Kingussie.

Skye looked like they meant business from the throw up and they went in front within 3 minutes. Caitlin Maclean’s free-hit from wide on the left wasn’t dealt with by the GMA defence and Rhianna Kirk touched the ball to Sarah Yoxon who squared it to Abby Maclean and she scored on the half turn from the front of the D.

GMA seemed to weather the early Skye storm and they introduced Kirsty Rodger from the bench midway through the first half and although the Glasgow side came more into it, the Skye defence of Christina MacDonald, Katherine Dibble and Leah MacLeod were well-drilled.

Skye doubled their lead on 35 minutes with a perfect display of counter-attacking shinty.

Defender Katherine Dibble won possession outside her own D and Caitlin Maclean first-time ball found Teri MacLeod on the right of midfield.

Sarah Yoxon let MacLeod’s ball down the right run to Abby Maclean and her immediate pass picked out Rhianna Kirk in a central position and through on goal.

Kirk unselfishly played a return ball to Maclean to the right of the D, and she made no mistake.

The Glasgow side made a bright start to the second half but when Skye went on the attack, Dan Oberholzer saved with her feet from Abby Maclean with Sarah Yoxon looking to capitalise on any slip.

Skye sealed victory on 65 minutes. A ball out of the GMA defence came to Caitlin Maclean, who was just outside the centre circle, and her high ball into the D dropped by the keeper and into the net.

GMA did have late efforts at goal without overly troubling Sarah-Jane Ferguson and referee Deek Cameron’s final whistle started the Skye celebrations.

GMA manager Graeme Macdiarmid added: “We are much more capable than our performance showed but take nothing away from Skye who were worthy winners.”

Caol Cup – U21 Representative Match

South U21 1 North U21 3

The North won back the Coal Cup with a 3-1 victory over the South at Mossfield.

The South squad were led by Stephen Campbell and Alec MacVicar whilst North Kenny MacLeod and Iain Nicolson took charge of the North.

The North started on the front foot and Ross Gordon’s shot in the opening minute was saved by the excellent Gordon Currie who also tipped a Struan Ross strike onto the post a minute later.

Then Max Campbell sent a strike over the bar from Ross Gordon’s ball across goal before the South threatened with a Campbell Watt strike on 21 minutes.

North full forward Euan Maccormick opened the scoring on 35 minutes, surging forward to first-time a ball across the D by the keeper to make it 1-0.

The South made a storming start to the second half, and Murphy Henderson in the North goal had to be at his best to keep them at bay, saving from Scott MacVicar on 52 minutes.

The South levelled on the hour when Scott MacVicar slammed a rebound into the roof of the net from inside the D.

The North regained the lead on 78 minutes. Ross MacKinnon’s great strike was saved, but Ross Gordon was on hand to tap home the rebound.

Archie MacRae sealed success just three minutes later with the goal of the game, striking the ball across the keeper from wide on the left.

When match referee Lachie Wood blew for time, all that was left was for North captain Duncan MacPherson from Newtonmore to collect the trophy.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match report states differently)

Oban youths beat Kyles to lift league trophy

Oban Camanachd were crowned Mowi Under-14 South League Trophy champions after beating Kyles Athletic 6-2 at Mossfield on Sunday September 3.

In the final, against a strong, young Kyles side, Oban’s Innes MacKay and Scott Campbell both grabbed hat-tricks in a 6-2 victory.

A spokesperson for Kyles said: “Our young team, who many have another couple of years at this level, should be proud of themselves.”

In the league itself, Kyles were the only team to fulfil all their league fixtures and topped the league which, said the spokesperson, was “a terrific achievement for this young side”.

Kyles triumph at Dalmally Show juniors fixtures

Kyles P4-7 team lifted the sixes trophy at the Dalmally Show on Saturday after beating Inveraray on penalties

The strong team topped the league the whole day and set up and end to end final against the equally strong Inveraray side.

With final score at 3-3 a penalty shoot-out was required and when Cairn Crowe stepped up to the mark, his shot smashed home to take the win for the Kyles team.