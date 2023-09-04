Autumn tourism campaign stresses culture, heritage and the road less travelled

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new tourism marketing campaign launched for the autumn is highlighting the cultural heritage of the Highlands and Islands in a bid to encourage visitors to spend time in less-visited rural areas and bring benefits across the regions.

The £1.16 million Spirit of the Highlands and Islands autumn campaign encourages visitors to venture off the beaten track.

The project is a partnership between The Highland Council and High Life Highland in collaboration with VisitScotland.

High Life Highland is a charity formed by The Highland Council to promote opportunities in culture, learning, sport, leisure, health and wellbeing.

“The diversity of the Highlands and Islands – its spirit – is at the heart of the project, with places, people and their stories being key themes,” said VisitScotland.

“It aims to inspire visitors to enjoy and care for this unique heritage.”

VisitScotland Destination Development Director Chris Taylor said: “The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project is the single biggest campaign we have ever undertaken around responsible tourism in these regions.

“It has been created with the help of the many communities across the Highlands and Islands who have fed in their stories and content ideas to bring it to life.

“The autumn campaign is a pioneering and innovative way to help grow tourism responsibly in the Highlands and Islands whilst connecting visitors with our unique nature and culture.

“We encourage visitors to explore some stunning places, engage with the unique landscape and biodiversity and enjoy it responsibly.”