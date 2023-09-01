Thought for the Week, September 1 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Learning is a life long endeavour.

Having studied for more years at college and university than I care to remember, I know that I am not an academic! However, I do love practical learning and especially learning new skills.

Last year I learned a little bit of crochet and with the help of local people we created a beautiful display of poppies for our remembrance service.

I confess I haven’t touched a crochet hook since but I’m keen to pick it back up and see what else I can do.

We are very fortunate in Kintyre to have so many creative people who are willing to share their skills. Local craft groups and shows to display their handiwork abound.

As our young people and not so young return to learning new skills and abilities, I wonder if you have any plans to learn something new this term?

Sunday worship is an opportunity for people to gather to learn more about God through the life of Jesus and his followers. Together we explore old stories that hold truth and new insights for us still today.

There are lots of resources that can help us as we learn more about God and the Church of Scotland has just launched a learning website to help people engage individually or in small groups with the life of the church and our journey with Jesus.

There was a time in church when questions weren’t encouraged and people were expected to believe whatever the minister said.

Times have changed, thankfully, and now we encourage people to ask questions to explore what it is they believe and why.

I wonder what question you would ask?

Reverend Lyn Peden, Church of Scotland minister for North Kintyre.