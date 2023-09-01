Tassels and blooms overcome scaffold woes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scaffolding is a necessary evil for shops – and it is currently dominating a major part of Lochgilphead town centre.

There is no doubt the structure in Colchester Square is required to protect workers and passers-by during the ongoing repairs.

But it is definitely a deterrent to pedestrians who might otherwise bring passing trade.

So, the owner of The Square Peg has found a clever way of drawing people in, by mitigating against the unsightly impact of the scaffold.

Jilly Wilson has decorated it with artificial flowers, bunting and tassels.

The colourful trimmings are in line with the arty aesthetic of her businesses. They make up a popular row of shops including two gift shops, a sandwich bar, toy shop and card shop.

Mrs Wilson said: “Argyll and Bute Council Roads Departments’ alternative walkway effectively by-passes my shops, and I wanted to counteract that.”

The businesswoman had been advised the temporary walkway would be directly in front of the scaffold.

Instead, the scaffold permit insists the walkway leads pedestrians straight off the edge of Argyll Street pavement.

It follows the edge of the closed off parking spaces in the Square, leaving the shop windows in the shadows.

The scaffold has been in place throughout the summer. S&C Crawford are carrying out major roof and chimney works on The Square Peg buildings.

Mrs Wilson added: “The project would not have been possible without financial help from Historic Environment Scotland, and from the Development and Economic Growth team at Argyll and Bute Council, and I am extremely grateful for that.

“But I’ve been here before with the roads department; they have no empathy.”

She finds it disheartening to watch visitors being “unnecessarily” led away from the shops.

This is what prompted her to add her own touches to the scaffold.

“It’s hard to measure whether the decorations are bringing people in, but they have drawn a lot of positive comments from the community, and they were fun to do,” she added.

The shopkeeper has nothing but praise for her contractors, who are working hard to get the scaffold down as soon as possible. All going well, this should be by the end of October.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Whilst substantial investment works take place at the business, the safety of both pedestrians and road users remains a priority.

“The roads team have agreed safe routes as part of the works planning, to ensure access to the shop, and safety during the works construction phase.”