Skipness shepherd qualifies for World Sheepdog Trials
Skipness shepherd Alex MacCuish and his dog Mirk have qualified for the World Sheepdog Trials.
The top 20 dogs from last year’s Scottish National Sheepdog Trials go forward and the pair made it in with room to spare.
The World Sheepdog Trials will be held at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore, County Down, Northern Ireland, from September 13 to 16.
There will be 240 competitors from 30 countries, and more than 50,000 spectators from all over the world are expected to attend.
Alex has run at two previous World Sheepdog Trials and judged the finals in 2014.
Two other Argyll competitors also qualified, Neil MacVicar from Dunoon and Chris Toner from Lochgoilhead.