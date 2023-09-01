Photograph of the week – September 1 2023
A gorgeous sunset from Tormisdale, on the west coast of Islay, in mid-August by Councillor Alastair Redman, who took the photograph from his parents’ croft.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with our readers please send it in to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or post it on the Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club Facebook page.