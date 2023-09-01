One-stop-shop leaflet to help during winter woes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The cost-of-living crisis is the biggest issue facing people in Argyll and Bute, says Brendan O’Hara MP.

So he is taking action to help them prepare for what could be a “horrible” winter.

Mr O’Hara has created a leaflet listing contact details of various organisations which offer help and support.

The card provides information on everything from finding the nearest foodbank, to making a home more energy efficient and how to access benefits.

A total of 40,000 copies have been published. The MP has been delivering them through doors in Oban, Lochgilphead, Tarbert and Campbeltown this week.

He said: “I’m handing this out as we go into winter to give folk as much information as possible to check their eligibility for help.

“In Argyll and Bute there are some great voluntary organisations that do incredible work.

“But at times of crisis people don’t have time to go about finding help. I have tried to collate all the information I could in one card.

“The idea is that people can stick it on their fridge and they will know where to look.”

Local branches of Citizens Advice, Ali Energy, Age Concern, and many other groups are listed.

He added: “My number is also there, so if people can’t find the help they need, they can contact me.”

The situation became apparent as a result of the high number of people contacting the constituency office facing financial crisis.

Mr O’Hara said: “People are contacting us every day, whether it be about struggling to afford the weekly supermarket shop, or high energy bills.

“There is no sign that it is going to get any better. Costs are going to continue going up.

“People have just got themselves through summer. It is going to be absolutely horrible in the next few months.

“The biggest issue facing people in Argyll and Bute, is how they are going to survive this current cost of living crisis.

“Tragically, that is where we are. I take no pleasure in this at all. It had to be done. Hopefully folk won’t need them, but if they do, they will be there.”