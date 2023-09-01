Oldest swimmers to tackle Corryvreckan?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Two swimming pals with a combined aged of 148 years have completed a daring challenge to swim across the Corryvrecken.

Siobhán Canavan of Cairnbaan and her friend Bill Wates, a frequent visitor to Mid Argyll with a yacht berthed at Crinan Harbour, took on the epic swim on August 25 after just eight weeks of planning.

This well-known stretch of water between the islands of Jura and Scarba, in which the tides and geology create a dangerous whirlpool, can only be navigated with careful planning and tidal knowledge.

Ably supported by Corry Admiral Douglas Robertson and Jan Oliver, Corry first mate, the foursome, some of whom were known to each other for a very short time, sailed out of Crinan Harbour, aboard the Aziana.

Overcast skies, choppy seas and a cool breeze gradually gave way to warm sunshine and light winds.

The mood changed from trepidation to joyful anticipation as they sailed towards the awesome Gulf of Corryvrekan.

The distance between the coasts of Jura and Scarba looked huge and gradually more manageable as their seacraft moved onwards.

“It’s just a swim,” another veteran had helpfully reminded them. They took bearings and watched in awe as the seas calmed and the expanse of water slowed and slackened.

They waited, waited and waited some more, until Douglas and Jan gave the signal for Bill and Siobhán to go.

They had just 30 minutes to swim across and to savour the solitude, the purity of the pale green water, the sun on the heather of Scarba.

On the return they even had enough time to float in the swell for a few minutes.

Savouring the moment Bill said: “It was a real reminder that you only get out of life what you put into it.”

Siobhán said: “Experiencing being fully in the natural world, respecting the power of the sea and land in this remote and beautiful place was the closest I will ever come to being at one with the natural world.”

Bill and Siobhán might be the oldest swimmers to become Corry veterans.

They are, certainly, two of the most content, and new friendships between all four travellers have been forged through their unique experience.