New hydro power plant could generate 700 jobs

A new hydroelectric pumping scheme – bigger than Cruachan Power Station – is being proposed in the hills above Inveraray.

Hamilton-based renewable energy developer Intelligent Land Investments (ILI) has put in a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Argyll and Bute Council.

And the company CEO Mark Wilson has said the scheme could bring 600 to 700 direct jobs, and thousands of indirect and induced jobs.

Drax won consent for its ‘Cruachan 2’ hydroelectric plant on Loch Awe earlier this year, doubling the capacity at its ‘Hollow Mountain’ power station on Ben Cruachan to 1 GW.

But the proposed 1.5 GW pumped storage hydro scheme planned at Balliemeanoch on “remote upland” between Loch Awe and Inveraray, could supply electricity to three million homes.

The Balliemeanoch Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme would be close to Lochan Airigh 4.4km south of Portsonachan and 9km north west of Inveraray.

Pumped storage plants act like giant water batteries by using reversible turbines to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir for when supply outstrips demand.

These same turbines are then reversed to bring the stored water back through the plant to generate power when the country needs it.

The project involves a new ‘head pond’ in the hills on the Balliemeanoch Estate, to hold 58 million cubic metres of water when full, behind two embankments (one up to 110 metres tall), with a power cavern 150m by 50m, and 40m high. The “tail pond” is Loch Awe.

The project would offset 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 per year, with an estimated 100 years-plus of life.

If a new onshore electricity generating station has a capacity under 50 megawatts (MW), it must be applied to, and approved by, the local authority.

If it is over 50MW, such as Balliemeanoch, it is decided by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU), with the council as a consultee.

ILI is preparing a full ‘section 36’ application to the ECU before the end of 2023, including an Environmental Impact Assessment.

It is currently in a consultation stage, with letters being sent to six community councils, Glenorchy & Innishail, Inveraray, Avich and Kilchrenan, Furnace, Dunadd, and West Lochfyne, with public exhibitions in Dalmally and Inveraray, and virtually on ILI’s website.

A report on the PAN lodged with Argyll and Bute Council, noted by councillors on the Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee on August 23, explained: “The PAN boundary comprises some 3,100 hectares of land and water. The site is currently used for estate purposes.

“The site would be served from the A819 which links to the strategic trunk roads A85 to the north at Dalmally and A83 to the south of Inveraray.

“Upgrades are required to existing tracks together with the creation of new access tracks to construct the development. A temporary pier structure is also required at Inveraray to facilitate large deliveries to the site.”

Subject to obtaining consent in spring 2025, it would take approximately seven years to construct, with grid connection expected in 2034.