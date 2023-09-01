Musical note to fund-raiser
Fèis an Tairbeirt ran a successful and musical coffee morning at the weekend, raising £338 for the organisation.
The event was very well attended as the Adult Ceilidh Band, Treòir pupils and Alicia Chapple were joined by the Loch Fyne Rehearsal Band and Tarbert Gaelic Choir to add to the chatter and atmosphere in the Tarbert Arts and Leisure Centre.
“Thank you to everyone who donated fantastic baking and raffle prizes, also to our amazing volunteers,” said a fèis spokesperson.
Thanks also were given to all the young performers and tutors, without who the fèis would not be possible.