Mid Argyll celebrates country dancing milestones

Scottish country dancers in Mid Argyll are preparing to continue this year’s centenary celebrations and are inviting others to join the party.

The Royal Scottish Country Dance Society was formed 100 years ago and alongside this momentous year, the Mid Argyll branch is celebrating 40 years since Marjie Killean set it up.

Celebrations started in March with an anniversary dance and the party continued with the RSCDS Dance Around the World Day on Saturday September 30.

The Mid Argyll branch will hold a family ceilidh in the afternoon and an informal dance in the evening, featuring a dance from each decade of the RSCDS.

Martainn Skene will be playing for both events – which is reason alone to go along.

Kim Ritchie, chairperosn of the Mid Argyll branch said: “It couldn’t be a better time to start Scottish Country Dancing or to return to it if you have danced before.

“If you’ve never tried it, you’ll find it’s a very sociable and great fun way to keep physically and mentally fit to some great tunes.

“We dance every Monday evening in the North Hall in Ardrishaig.

“Beginners’ classes start o nSeptember 11 from 6.30pm-7.30pm and the general class follows on from 7.30pm-9.30pm.

“No special equipment is needed, just some comfy shoes. You don’t need to bring a partner either, as there will always be someone wanting to dance with you. We would love to welcome you to join the dance.”

For more information, please phone Kim on 01546 830268.